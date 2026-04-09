Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $82,518.62 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Daniel Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $82,518.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,975.32. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.2%

EW stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.94 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

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Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.96.

View Our Latest Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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