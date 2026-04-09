Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) CEO Vishal Garg Buys 10,000 Shares

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) CEO Vishal Garg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,938.85. The trade was a 18.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vishal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 25th, Vishal Garg purchased 2,217 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,288.30.

On Monday, March 23rd, Vishal Garg purchased 10,600 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,594.00.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BETR opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $94.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Trending Headlines about Better Home & Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

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Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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