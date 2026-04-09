Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) CEO Vishal Garg Buys 10,000 Shares

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) CEO Vishal Garg purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.05 per share, for a total transaction of $350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,938.85. The trade was a 18.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Vishal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Vishal Garg purchased 2,217 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $66,288.30.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Vishal Garg purchased 10,600 shares of Better Home & Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.49 per share, for a total transaction of $312,594.00.
Better Home & Finance Stock Performance
Shares of BETR opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61. Better Home & Finance Holding Company has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $94.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Home & Finance
Trending Headlines about Better Home & Finance
Here are the key news stories impacting Better Home & Finance this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 funded loan volume beat guidance — Better Home reported preliminary Q1 funded loan volume of $1.64B (up ~89% year-over-year) and said it has strengthened the balance sheet and announced strategic actions to drive profitable growth. Better Home & Finance Reports $1.64B in Preliminary Funded Loan Volume for Q1 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying — CEO Vishal Garg purchased 10,000 shares (~$350K at ~$35.05) and increased his stake; other executives and directors (CTO, CFO, Chairman, directors) also made open-market purchases, signaling management’s confidence. CEO Vishal Garg SEC filing
- Positive Sentiment: Executive-team buys publicly noted — Company press release confirmed coordinated purchases by the CEO, CFO, CTO and Chairman made on market terms and in compliance with policies. Better Home and Finance CEO, Chairman and Executive Team Purchase BETR Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Increased warehouse capacity — Better Mortgage renewed and expanded a warehouse facility to $350M, growing total warehouse capacity to $850M, which supports higher lending capacity. Better Mortgage renews and increases warehouse facility to $350M
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst/market view — Coverage shows a range of ratings (strong-buy to sell) and a consensus “Hold,” leaving street sentiment mixed despite recent operational beats. BETR MarketBeat profile
- Negative Sentiment: Public offering priced — The company priced an offering of 1,875,000 Class A shares to raise roughly $60M, which can be dilutive and pressured the stock. Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and coverage emphasize dilution — News outlets reported the stock tumbled after the offering pricing, amplifying selling pressure and volume. Better Home & Finance stock tumbles on public offering pricing
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Better Home & Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Better Home & Finance
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
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