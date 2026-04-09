Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $261.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COIN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $399.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Coinbase Global Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ COIN opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.60. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.09, for a total transaction of $715,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $56,494,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,745 shares of company stock worth $63,576,559. 16.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 24.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 17.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,853 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Coinbase Global

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: OCC conditional approval strengthens Coinbase’s institutional custody and payments proposition, positioning the company to win large regulated custody flows and expand product offerings to institutions. Read More.

OCC conditional approval strengthens Coinbase’s institutional custody and payments proposition, positioning the company to win large regulated custody flows and expand product offerings to institutions. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase secured an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) and plans to expand into stock trading, futures and other TradFi products in APAC — a tangible growth avenue outside the U.S. that broadens revenue levers. Read More.

Coinbase secured an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) and plans to expand into stock trading, futures and other TradFi products in APAC — a tangible growth avenue outside the U.S. that broadens revenue levers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Risk-on macro headlines (easing geopolitical tensions) and a Bitcoin rebound have lifted crypto sentiment, which can boost Coinbase trading volumes and fee revenue if sustained. Read More.

Risk-on macro headlines (easing geopolitical tensions) and a Bitcoin rebound have lifted crypto sentiment, which can boost Coinbase trading volumes and fee revenue if sustained. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman lowered its price target to $225 but kept a Buy rating — a modest pullback in expectations but continued buy-side endorsement. Read More.

Goldman lowered its price target to $225 but kept a Buy rating — a modest pullback in expectations but continued buy-side endorsement. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley launched a new Bitcoin ETP, expanding institutional access to crypto — this broadens market infrastructure (potentially positive for flow into exchanges) but also increases product competition. Read More.

Morgan Stanley launched a new Bitcoin ETP, expanding institutional access to crypto — this broadens market infrastructure (potentially positive for flow into exchanges) but also increases product competition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry debate over quantum threats (Google warning) has put crypto security on the agenda; Coinbase’s public stance increases focus on infrastructure resilience but is a longer-term technical issue. Read More.

Industry debate over quantum threats (Google warning) has put crypto security on the agenda; Coinbase’s public stance increases focus on infrastructure resilience but is a longer-term technical issue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $140 price target, signaling meaningful downside risk and likely weighing on near-term sentiment. Read More.

Barclays initiated coverage with an Underweight rating and a $140 price target, signaling meaningful downside risk and likely weighing on near-term sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional analyst downgrade coverage highlighted a weak start to 2026 for crypto markets, reinforcing concerns about near-term revenue volatility tied to crypto prices and trading activity. Read More.

Additional analyst downgrade coverage highlighted a weak start to 2026 for crypto markets, reinforcing concerns about near-term revenue volatility tied to crypto prices and trading activity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Binance.US and other firms are pursuing derivatives and new markets, which could pressure Coinbase’s market share in the U.S. derivatives and retail segments over time. Read More.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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