Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Receives $176.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.7143.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $203.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of H stock opened at $152.18 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $180.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -107.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $58,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,267.60. This trade represents a 42.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,715,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,221,000 after purchasing an additional 843,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 84.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after purchasing an additional 562,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,765,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,548,000 after purchasing an additional 545,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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