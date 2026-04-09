Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVDA opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Macro/market catalyst — a U.S.-Iran ceasefire announcement reduced geopolitical risk and sparked a broad tech rally, lifting NVDA alongside other mega?caps. Alphabet, Nvidia, Microsoft lead tech rally after Trump announces ceasefire with Iran
- Positive Sentiment: Investor/flow momentum — NVDA shows up on hedge?fund buy lists and “strong setup” screens, suggesting institutional interest could prop the stock as funds reposition into AI winners. NVIDIA among the hedge fund favorites
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic investments and ecosystem expansion — NVDA’s $2B investment in Marvell and partnerships (NVLink Fusion) deepen its data?center footprint and make NVDA more central to rack-scale AI deployments, supporting long-term revenue visibility. NVIDIA Invests $2B in Marvell
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic narrative — MarketBeat and others highlight NVDA’s push into “Industrial Revolution 4.0” (robotics, edge AI, full?stack software + hardware), reinforcing the bull case that demand extends beyond hyperscale training. NVIDIA Bets Big on Industrial Revolution 4.0
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading strategies and technical setups — some analysts are outlining cheap ways to play a potential NVDA rally (options/strategies), which can amplify short-term volume but also add volatility. Bet on an Nvidia rally – and do it on the cheap
- Neutral Sentiment: Performance context — while NVDA is advancing with the market, some data show it has recently underperformed peers on short horizons, indicating mixed near?term breadth. Nvidia Advances But Underperforms Market
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity/flow risk — reports show hedge funds have been net sellers at a pace not seen in years, which can pressure NVDA episodically despite strong fundamentals. Hedge funds selling off equities
- Negative Sentiment: Supply & geopolitical risks — analysts flag potential memory supply constraints that could limit production and continued Taiwan/exposure and targeted threats remain headline risks. Potential production cut due to memory supply constraints
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,201,616 shares of company stock valued at $215,991,407 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVIDIA Profile
NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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