Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 20,563 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $68,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.04 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Zacks Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total value of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $38,501,729.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,192,227.28. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,201,616 shares of company stock valued at $215,991,407 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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