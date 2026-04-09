Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Receives $77.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.9333.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Citigroup increased their target price on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 target price on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $78.00 target price on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Insider Transactions at Masco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Masco by 134.2% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23. Masco has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.25%.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door?bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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