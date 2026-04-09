James Hambro & Partners LLP Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

James Hambro & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 745,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,249 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 5.0% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $138,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,201,616 shares of company stock valued at $215,991,407. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $182.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.04 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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