Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.0%

Broadcom stock opened at $350.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $324.89 and its 200-day moving average is $342.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.51 and a 1 year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,049 shares of company stock worth $88,300,115. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,320.0% during the 4th quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Broadcom Company Profile

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Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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