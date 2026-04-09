Brokerages Set Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT at $343.88

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $343.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Insider Transactions at Adobe

Institutional Trading of Adobe

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,593,054,000 after purchasing an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,277,941,000 after purchasing an additional 352,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,531,678 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,027,170,000 after purchasing an additional 414,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,165,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,228,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,179,914,000 after purchasing an additional 611,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $239.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $233.15 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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