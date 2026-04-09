Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.50 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $115.25 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $96.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

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Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $95.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $2.16. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.52 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 20,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $1,839,187.60. Following the transaction, the president owned 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,467.04. This represents a 64.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $79,239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,425,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,752,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,338,000. Finally, North Reef Capital Management LP grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 204,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after buying an additional 53,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is an investment bank and institutional securities firm that provides a range of capital markets and advisory services to corporations, institutions, municipalities and high-net-worth individuals. The firm’s core activities include investment banking and M&A advisory, underwriting and distribution of equity and debt securities, public finance, and sector-focused advisory across industries such as healthcare, energy, financial services and technology.

In addition to traditional investment banking, Piper Sandler offers equity and fixed income research, institutional sales and trading, and market-making services.

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