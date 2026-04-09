MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 27,661 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Naylor sold 27,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $258,906.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 668,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,206.80. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

MeiraGTx stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $764.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.27. MeiraGTx Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03.

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MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.79. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 140.31% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.47%. The company had revenue of $75.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeiraGTx

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGTX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 390.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

MGTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

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About MeiraGTx

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MeiraGTx Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing gene therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Founded in 2014 as an outgrowth of research at University College London, the company focuses on leveraging adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver functional genes to target tissues. MeiraGTx’s pipeline spans ocular, central nervous system and systemic indications, addressing conditions such as inherited retinal dystrophies and neurodegenerative disorders that currently lack effective therapies.

The company’s lead programs include AAV-based candidates designed to restore or replace defective genes underlying rare retinal diseases and to modulate cellular pathways in neurological disorders.

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