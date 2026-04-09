ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $118.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.08.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP
ConocoPhillips Stock Performance
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.
Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips
In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,822.10. This trade represents a 98.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,733,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.04. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 244,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ConocoPhillips News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting ConocoPhillips this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets (RBC to $152, Piper Sandler to $157, BMO to $140), keeping Outperform/Overweight views that imply meaningful upside and provide analyst-driven support. RBC Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Additional price-target lift and analyst bullishness from Piper Sandler and BMO reinforce upside expectations and institutional interest. Piper Sandler Raises Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: Wolfe Research published a bullish forecast for strong price appreciation, adding to the analyst tailwind supporting COP. Wolfe Research Forecast
- Neutral Sentiment: COP has seen a large YTD rally (~40% YTD in recent coverage); some pieces discuss valuation and whether gains are priced in — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Zacks: After a 41% Rally
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation checks and sector analysis note strong recent momentum and higher analyst estimates for energy earnings — supports medium-term thesis but doesn’t prevent near-term oil-driven swings. Yahoo Finance Valuation Check
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate selloff tied to crude falling below $100 after reports of a U.S.–Iran ceasefire; lower oil removes the near-term earnings tailwind for COP and led to premarket plunges. TipRanks: Crude Drops Below $100
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets flagged sector losses and COP among the biggest decliners as oil-driven risk-off erased billions in market value for major U.S. producers. Blockonomi: Stocks Plunge on Ceasefire
- Negative Sentiment: Market reports and briefs (Zacks, Investopedia, MarketWatch) note COP sliding even as broader markets rally — underscores oil-price sensitivity and that headline geopolitical developments can trigger sharp short-term moves. Zacks: COP Stock Falls
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.
The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.
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