ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $118.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Capital One Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.08.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.00%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 506,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $64,495,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,822.10. This trade represents a 98.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 14,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,733,345.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,751.04. This represents a 53.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 10,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 244,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 91.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 84,937 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 40,499 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips News Roundup

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ConocoPhillips Company Profile

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ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company’s activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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