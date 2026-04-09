Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Barclays

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Blackstone from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $158.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.43.

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Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $117.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

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About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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