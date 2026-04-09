Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

MI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Minto Apartment from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Minto Apartment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Minto Apartment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

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About Minto Apartment

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in artwork in the form of non-fungible token (NFT) primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s electronic online platform www.nftoeo.com offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors, as well as invests in artwork. Its platform offers and trades in various artwork, such as calligraphy, paintings, sculptures, crafts, jade, jewelry, metal ware, ceramics, and antique furniture.

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