Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,829,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,112,336,000 after buying an additional 4,925,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Intel by 32.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,902,180,000 after buying an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,658,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,957,000 after buying an additional 312,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,589,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,126,925,000 after buying an additional 288,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $46.19.

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Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP David Zinsner bought 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 11.4%

NASDAQ INTC opened at $58.95 on Thursday. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -736.78, a PEG ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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