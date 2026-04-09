Kedalion Capital Management LLP Grows Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Kedalion Capital Management LLP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,500 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 48.6% of Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kedalion Capital Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,979,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 681.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 reclaimed both its 50- and 200-day moving averages after the ceasefire announcement, a technical breakout that tends to attract momentum flows into index products like IVV. Read More.

S&P 500 reclaimed both its 50- and 200-day moving averages after the ceasefire announcement, a technical breakout that tends to attract momentum flows into index products like IVV. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has swung from geopolitical angst to talk of new S&P records, reinforcing bullish positioning in large-cap index exposure (beneficial for IVV). Read More.

Wall Street commentary has swung from geopolitical angst to talk of new S&P records, reinforcing bullish positioning in large-cap index exposure (beneficial for IVV). Read More. Positive Sentiment: Futures and pre-market action jumped after the ceasefire declaration, a near-term catalyst that drove buying across major ETFs and heavyweight S&P constituents. Read More.

Futures and pre-market action jumped after the ceasefire declaration, a near-term catalyst that drove buying across major ETFs and heavyweight S&P constituents. Read More. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Austin Private Wealth LLC) increased its IVV holdings, a direct vote of confidence and a small demand signal for the fund. Read More.

An institutional investor (Austin Private Wealth LLC) increased its IVV holdings, a direct vote of confidence and a small demand signal for the fund. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market forecasts from several outlets expect U.S. indices to follow global risk-on flows higher; supportive but not a guaranteed sustained tailwind for IVV. Read More.

Market forecasts from several outlets expect U.S. indices to follow global risk-on flows higher; supportive but not a guaranteed sustained tailwind for IVV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysis of alternative S&P-related ETFs (multifactor/value-tilted funds) highlights options that could outperform in certain scenarios; useful context for investors weighing IVV vs. active/tilted ETF strategies. Read More.

Analysis of alternative S&P-related ETFs (multifactor/value-tilted funds) highlights options that could outperform in certain scenarios; useful context for investors weighing IVV vs. active/tilted ETF strategies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UBS trimmed its 2026 S&P target citing higher oil and geopolitical risk; a renewed spike in energy prices or conflict escalation would hurt growth-sensitive components of the index and pressure IVV. Read More.

UBS trimmed its 2026 S&P target citing higher oil and geopolitical risk; a renewed spike in energy prices or conflict escalation would hurt growth-sensitive components of the index and pressure IVV. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment gauges (Fear & Greed) remain in the “extreme fear” zone despite recent gains, indicating the rally may be fragile and prone to reversal if geopolitical clarity fades. Read More.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $678.99 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.34 and a fifty-two week high of $700.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $676.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.70.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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