LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and traded as high as $15.61. LendingClub shares last traded at $15.0260, with a volume of 2,252,551 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

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LendingClub Trading Up 3.6%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.95.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $266.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.800 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $36,949.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,737.82. The trade was a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 165.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 300,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 105.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace that connects borrowers seeking personal and small business credit with individual and institutional investors. The platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application and underwriting process, offering unsecured personal loans, auto refinancing, and small business loans. In addition to lending products, LendingClub provides high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking charter, following its acquisition of Radius Bank in 2021.

Founded in 2006 by Renaud Laplanche, LendingClub pioneered peer-to-peer lending in the United States, helping to democratize access to credit and investment opportunities.

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