Feedback (LON:FDBK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.54 and traded as high as GBX 13. Feedback shares last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 36,763 shares.

Feedback Stock Up 3.2%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.63. The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

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Feedback (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (3.98) EPS for the quarter. Feedback had a negative return on equity of 135.17% and a negative net margin of 845.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Feedback plc will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc (AIM: FDBK) provides innovative software and systems through its trading subsidiary, Feedback Medical.

Feedback liberates data and knowledge from multiple healthcare IT systems and delivers better workflows to enable clinicians to communicate, collaborate and provide the best healthcare for their patients. It connects care settings with diagnostic and other relevant data to drive better, faster, safer decision that improve outcomes for patients.

By linking different clinical systems together into a seamless view of the patient, Feedback can streamline patient pathways and deliver a digital health and diagnostics record across multiple care providers.

Bleepa® is a communication and collaboration platform that displays clinical results at a certified and regulated quality, which enables multi-disciplinary team working and diagnostic-enhanced advice and guidance.

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