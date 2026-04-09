Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and traded as high as $35.93. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $35.9188, with a volume of 570 shares traded.

Canadian Utilities Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34.

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Canadian Utilities Company Profile

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Canadian Utilities Limited is a diversified energy infrastructure and utilities company based in Calgary, Alberta. Established in 1912, it is part of the ATCO Group and provides essential services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s operations span across regulated and non-regulated businesses, with a focus on reliable energy delivery and infrastructure development.

In its utilities segment, Canadian Utilities owns and operates electricity transmission and distribution networks under the ATCO Electric brand, as well as natural gas distribution systems through ATCO Gas.

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