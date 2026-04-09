Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Up 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) traded up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 34 and last traded at GBX 34. 126,649 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 197,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.

Van Elle Stock Up 3.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The stock has a market cap of £36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.06.

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Van Elle (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported GBX 1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Van Elle had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Van Elle Holdings plc will post 4.198895 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings is the UK’s largest and most diverse specialist geotechnical engineering contractor. The Company provides a range of ground engineering techniques and services including ground investigation; general and specialist piling, rail geotechnical engineering, modular foundations and ground improvement and stabilisation services. Van Elle operates through three divisions: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Ground Engineering and is focused on three end markets; residential and housing, infrastructure and regional construction across which the Group has completed more than 20,000 projects over the last 35 years.

General Piling provides a range of larger piling and ground engineering solutions for open-site construction projects; Specialist Piling provides a range of geotechnical solutions in operationally constrained environments including on-track rail applications; and Ground Engineering Services offers a range of ground investigation and geotechnical services and modular foundation solutions such as Smartfoot®.

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