Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Director Sells $29,150.00 in Stock

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) Director Eyal Kaplan sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,580. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Perion Network Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

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Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Perion Network had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of $137.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.53 million. Analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on PERI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price target on Perion Network in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PERI

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 97,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Perion Network by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 479,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) is a digital advertising technology company that offers a suite of solutions designed for both brand marketers and performance-driven advertisers. The firm’s platform integrates search monetization, programmatic display, video and connected TV (CTV) advertising to help clients reach and engage audiences across desktop, mobile and television environments. Through proprietary algorithms and AI-driven tools, Perion’s technology optimizes ad placements in real time, aiming to boost campaign efficiency and return on investment for publishers and advertisers alike.

Key offerings include search engine marketing services that cover major platforms such as Google and Bing, native and display advertising solutions under its Undertone brand, as well as social and video ad formats.

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