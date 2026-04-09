CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 5,223 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF makes up 5.5% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 169,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $918,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,421,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $97.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.10.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

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