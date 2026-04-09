Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and traded as high as $48.48. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $48.22, with a volume of 300,350 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Great-West Lifeco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Great-West Lifeco Trading Up 1.7%

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46.

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, trading on the OTCMKTS under the symbol GWLIF, is a Canadian-based financial services holding company. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, it operates as a subsidiary of Power Financial Corporation and offers a broad range of insurance, retirement, and investment solutions. The company traces its heritage to the founding of Great-West Life Assurance Company in 1891 and was organized as a distinct holding entity in 2003 to oversee its growing global operations.

The firm’s primary lines of business include life, health and group insurance, as well as retirement savings products and employee benefit plans.

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