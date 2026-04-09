Centennial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 38,867 AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF $DECU

Centennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (BATS:DECU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 38,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF accounts for 1.4% of Centennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Centennial Advisors LLC owned about 2.82% of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 113,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000.

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AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock opened at $27.17 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. DECU was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

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