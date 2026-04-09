Syncona (LON:SYNC) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Syncona (LON:SYNC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.50 and last traded at GBX 90.20. 356,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 444,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.10.

Syncona Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.99. The stock has a market cap of £548.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Syncona Company Profile

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Syncona’s purpose is to invest to extend and enhance human life. We do this by creating, building and scaling companies to deliver transformational treatments to patients in areas of high unmet need. We aim to build and maintain a diversified portfolio of 20-25 globally leading life science businesses, across development stage, modality and therapeutic area, for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We focus on developing treatments that deliver patient impact by working in close partnership with world-class academic founders and experienced management teams.

Further Reading

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