Morgan Stanley Cuts W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $72.00

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

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W.R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. W.R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $78.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. W.R. Berkley’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that W.R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

W.R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.R. Berkley news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui acquired 112,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.20 per share, with a total value of $8,099,107.20. Following the purchase, the insider owned 58,780,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,948,490. The trade was a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,099,987 shares of company stock valued at $489,800,136. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.R. Berkley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,542,919,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,816,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6,503.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,561,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $188,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 35,572.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,219,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting W.R. Berkley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term EPS forecasts (small lifts to Q3 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2026/2027 and FY2026/FY2028; slight reduction to some quarters), implying incremental earnings tailwinds and supporting forward profit expectations. Zacks / MarketBeat note

Zacks Research raised several near- and medium-term EPS forecasts (small lifts to Q3 2026, Q3 2027, Q4 2026/2027 and FY2026/FY2028; slight reduction to some quarters), implying incremental earnings tailwinds and supporting forward profit expectations. Positive Sentiment: A Seeking Alpha piece highlights W.R. Berkley’s baby bonds as “investment-grade income at a discount,” which can attract income-oriented investors and provide demand support for the stock and paper. Seeking Alpha: Baby Bonds

A Seeking Alpha piece highlights W.R. Berkley’s baby bonds as “investment-grade income at a discount,” which can attract income-oriented investors and provide demand support for the stock and paper. Neutral Sentiment: A Globe and Mail summary notes analysts have conflicting views on financial names including WRB, underscoring mixed market sentiment rather than a clear directional catalyst. Globe and Mail: Analysts Conflicting

A Globe and Mail summary notes analysts have conflicting views on financial names including WRB, underscoring mixed market sentiment rather than a clear directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $62 and moved to an “underweight” stance — a materially negative signal that implies downside versus current levels and could pressure sentiment among institutional holders. Benzinga: Barclays PT cut

Barclays cut its price target to $62 and moved to an “underweight” stance — a materially negative signal that implies downside versus current levels and could pressure sentiment among institutional holders. Negative Sentiment: UBS trimmed its target to $69 and set a “neutral” rating, lowering upside from prior expectations and removing some buy-side enthusiasm. Benzinga: UBS PT cut

UBS trimmed its target to $69 and set a “neutral” rating, lowering upside from prior expectations and removing some buy-side enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley issued a pessimistic forecast for WRB, adding downside commentary that could weigh on sentiment among growth/value-focused investors. AmericanBankingNews: Morgan Stanley

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

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