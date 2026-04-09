Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OSK has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

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Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $156.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.59. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $180.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,000 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total transaction of $676,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,463.39. The trade was a 22.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,845.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 227,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 216,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

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Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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