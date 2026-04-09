Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) & Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Head-To-Head Survey

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Horizon Technology Finance and Crescent Capital BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 3 4 1 0 1.75 Crescent Capital BDC 0 3 3 1 2.71

Horizon Technology Finance presently has a consensus price target of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 33.77%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 24.50%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -2.77% 14.52% 5.76% Crescent Capital BDC 20.64% 9.32% 4.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.9% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.6%. Crescent Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crescent Capital BDC pays out 178.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crescent Capital BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Crescent Capital BDC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $96.02 million 2.30 -$2.66 million ($0.16) -28.81 Crescent Capital BDC $167.29 million 2.77 $34.51 million $0.94 13.33

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Technology Finance. Horizon Technology Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Horizon Technology Finance on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

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Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

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