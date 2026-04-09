Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Director Buys $451,000.00 in Stock

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) Director Carlos Evans bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 64,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,302.92. This trade represents a 346.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57.

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Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 931,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 53,678 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 31,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,975 shares during the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBD. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

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Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

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