Shipping Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 6th

Frontline, Almonty Industries, and Viking are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is transporting goods by sea — including container lines, bulk carriers, tankers and related shipping or logistics services. Investors view them as cyclical, commodity-like equities whose performance closely tracks global trade volumes, freight rates, fuel costs, fleet capacity and regulatory or geopolitical developments, making them prone to volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

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Frontline (FRO)

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Almonty Industries (ALM)

Almonty Industries Inc. is a producer of tungsten concentrate. The Company is currently mining, processing and shipping tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira Mine in Portugal. Almonty Industries Inc. is based in TORONTO.

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Viking (VIK)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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