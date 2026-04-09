Metropolis Capital Ltd Has $114.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,434 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.7% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $114,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 1,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC lifted its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Define Financial LLC now owns 779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial set a $372.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $308.80 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $560.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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