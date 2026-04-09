Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.55, with a volume of 790616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $202.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.86 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In related news, COO Ross Moat sold 2,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $114,988.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,368.82. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 17,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $772,331.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,086 shares in the company, valued at $523,082.08. The trade was a 59.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,978. 53.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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