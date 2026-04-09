FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells $900,117.40 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 62,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $900,117.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,794,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,919,280.16. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, January 6th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $565,972.92.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS stock opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 1.20. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. FIGS had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in FIGS by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 332,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in FIGS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in FIGS by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIGS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of FIGS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

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FIGS Company Profile

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FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

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