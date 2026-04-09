Reviewing American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) and Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI)

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) and Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of American Battery Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of American Battery Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Battery Technology and Heritage Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Battery Technology $4.29 million 88.11 -$46.76 million ($0.40) -7.18 Heritage Media $82.76 million 1.80 -$20.70 million ($0.04) -5.80

Heritage Media has higher revenue and earnings than American Battery Technology. American Battery Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Battery Technology and Heritage Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Battery Technology -436.31% -46.98% -42.78% Heritage Media -25.04% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

American Battery Technology has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Media has a beta of -1.85, indicating that its stock price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for American Battery Technology and Heritage Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Battery Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heritage Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Heritage Media beats American Battery Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Battery Technology

(Get Free Report)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries. The company was formerly known as American Battery Metals Corporation. American Battery Technology Company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About Heritage Media

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc. Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

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