Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HDL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Super Hi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Super Hi International presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Super Hi International Stock Up 3.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $957.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $229.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.27 million. Super Hi International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Super Hi International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Super Hi International

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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