Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Price

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $271.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.24.

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M&T Bank Trading Up 3.3%

MTB opened at $219.03 on Wednesday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $152.66 and a 1-year high of $239.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 21,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total transaction of $4,998,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,240.70. The trade was a 58.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $206,679.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,763.12. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,250. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 342.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 82.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 61.8% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target on MTB to $255 and maintained a buy rating, signaling steady upside from a respected sell?side shop and likely contributing to bullish flows. Read More.

Jefferies raised its price target on MTB to $255 and maintained a buy rating, signaling steady upside from a respected sell?side shop and likely contributing to bullish flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg Law reports M&T escaped a lawsuit from Hudson City investors over its acquisition — removing a legal overhang that could have created uncertainty or future liabilities. Read More.

Bloomberg Law reports M&T escaped a lawsuit from Hudson City investors over its acquisition — removing a legal overhang that could have created uncertainty or future liabilities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: MTB has outperformed peers over the last six months (roughly +12.8%), which supports momentum-chasing demand from investors rotating into better-performing regional banks. Read More.

MTB has outperformed peers over the last six months (roughly +12.8%), which supports momentum-chasing demand from investors rotating into better-performing regional banks. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs nudged its price target up to $235 but kept a neutral rating — a modest positive for valuation but not a conviction buy signal. Read More.

Goldman Sachs nudged its price target up to $235 but kept a neutral rating — a modest positive for valuation but not a conviction buy signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its target to $231.50 and reiterated neutral, removing some upside from a major institutional view and likely weighing on investor enthusiasm. Read More.

JPMorgan trimmed its target to $231.50 and reiterated neutral, removing some upside from a major institutional view and likely weighing on investor enthusiasm. Read More. Negative Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target to $225 and kept a neutral rating, another downward adjustment that reduces consensus upside. Read More.

UBS lowered its price target to $225 and kept a neutral rating, another downward adjustment that reduces consensus upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks preview suggests M&T may lack the key ingredients for an earnings beat in its upcoming report, which could cap rallies if results or guidance disappoint. Read More.

About M&T Bank

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M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid?Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle?market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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