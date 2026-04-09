Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 194.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Investors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 74.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $2,818,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 81,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. This represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $687.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $450.13 and a 12-month high of $774.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $634.32.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.39 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $777.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $781.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $708.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.