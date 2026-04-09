Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Zephirin Group lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial increased their price target on Halliburton from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore raised Halliburton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Halliburton from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

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Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $184,014.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,645.86. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $6,338,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,013,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,521,080. This trade represents a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,312 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Halliburton Company Profile

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Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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