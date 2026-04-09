SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 51,374 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp $LADR

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,374 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Ladder Capital worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,800,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 96,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,666,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,090,000 after acquiring an additional 61,292 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,297,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 132,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,152,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,066,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 265,965 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LADR. Capital One Financial set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Ladder Capital Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE:LADR opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 29.65 and a current ratio of 29.65. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.39%.

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) is a publicly traded commercial real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust. The firm specializes in originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial mortgage loans, subordinate financings such as mezzanine loans and B-notes, and equity investments. In addition to direct lending activities, Ladder Capital invests in and manages commercial mortgage?backed securities (CMBS) and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations (CRE CLOs), providing financing across a range of property types including office, retail, multifamily, industrial and hospitality assets.

Since its inception in 2008, Ladder Capital has developed a platform that supports both balance-sheet lending and structured securitization.

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