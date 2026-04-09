Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $9.06 Million in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $USIG

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,000. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 206.2% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

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iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:USIG opened at $51.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.72.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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