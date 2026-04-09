Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.80 and last traded at C$6.73, with a volume of 54266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFW. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.00.

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Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$630.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.18%.The business had revenue of C$292.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calfrac Well Services

In related news, insider Mark Ryan Ellingson sold 20,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,535.12. The trade was a 96.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 46.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Calfrac Well Services

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Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

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