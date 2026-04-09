Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 58,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.16, for a total transaction of $7,317,280.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 170,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,092.40. This trade represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $7,685,580.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.27, for a total transaction of $7,613,660.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $7,074,260.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $7,026,700.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $7,730,240.00.

On Monday, January 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $8,030,100.00.

Airbnb Stock Up 5.1%

ABNB opened at $131.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.40.

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Airbnb Company Profile

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Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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