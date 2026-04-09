Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 10,699 Shares

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $1,746,290.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 301,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,159,415.70. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

William Lewis also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.52, for a total value of $1,535,520.48.

On Thursday, March 5th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total value of $1,562,374.97.

On Thursday, February 19th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $1,615,228.03.

On Monday, February 9th, William Lewis sold 13,396 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $1,979,794.84.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, William Lewis sold 3,009 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $470,427.06.

On Tuesday, January 20th, William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $1,700,392.07.

On Monday, January 12th, William Lewis sold 19,215 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $3,247,335.00.

On Thursday, January 8th, William Lewis sold 3,223 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $561,349.91.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $160.18 on Thursday. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $212.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $167.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 168.36%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Insmed from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Insmed from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INSM

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $12,961,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in Insmed during the second quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Insmed by 49.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at about $13,681,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 374.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter.

More Insmed News

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Neutral Sentiment: CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (3.43% reduction of his holding); sale reduces optics concerns tied to insider selling but is pre-planned. InsiderTrades: William Lewis sale

CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan (3.43% reduction of his holding); sale reduces optics concerns tied to insider selling but is pre-planned. Neutral Sentiment: Billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller has trimmed a stake in INSM in the past (portfolio activity noted by media); a trim from a prominent holder can be viewed as neutral-to-slightly bearish signal depending on size. InsiderMonkey: Druckenmiller trims stake

Billionaire investor Stan Druckenmiller has trimmed a stake in INSM in the past (portfolio activity noted by media); a trim from a prominent holder can be viewed as neutral-to-slightly bearish signal depending on size. Neutral Sentiment: Insmed emphasized the CEDAR study showed no new safety signals for either dose of brensocatib, which limits downside from safety surprises but doesn’t salvage efficacy failure. PR Newswire: Clinical update

Insmed emphasized the CEDAR study showed no new safety signals for either dose of brensocatib, which limits downside from safety surprises but doesn’t salvage efficacy failure. Negative Sentiment: Insmed will discontinue its brensocatib (Brinsupri) HS program after the Phase 2b CEDAR trial failed to meet primary and secondary endpoints — placebo performed better; loss of this indication reduces future revenue potential and pipeline optionality, pressuring valuation. Reuters: Insmed discontinues development after mid-stage miss

Insmed will discontinue its brensocatib (Brinsupri) HS program after the Phase 2b CEDAR trial failed to meet primary and secondary endpoints — placebo performed better; loss of this indication reduces future revenue potential and pipeline optionality, pressuring valuation. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction included a trading halt for INSM on the day the study results were released and follow-up headlines reporting the program freeze and stock drop, signaling outsized near-term volatility and negative investor sentiment. Investing.com: Stock falls after failed trial

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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