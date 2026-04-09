HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Stock Price Down 19.6% – Should You Sell?

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 19.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.62 and last traded at GBX 5.90. 1,766,176 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 847,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.34.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £7.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.88.

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Company Profile

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