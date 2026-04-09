UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.77.

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Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 10.7%

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $873,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,704.17. The trade was a 30.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $44,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,632.80. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 49,341 shares of company stock worth $1,068,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,268.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,883 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 228,796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,978,738 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,205,000 after purchasing an additional 277,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 238,828 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Levi Strauss & Co. News

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About Levi Strauss & Co.

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Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

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