Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $927,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Florida Trust Wealth Management Co now owns 14,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 22,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

BSX opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink reiterated an “Outperform” after the CHAMPION?AF readout met primary safety and efficacy endpoints, reinforcing the clinical story for BSX’s cardiac franchise and supporting buy?side interest. Leerink Reiterates Outperform

Leerink reiterated an “Outperform” after the CHAMPION?AF readout met primary safety and efficacy endpoints, reinforcing the clinical story for BSX’s cardiac franchise and supporting buy?side interest. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target (from $94 to $87) but kept a “Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction that shares have upside despite recent share weakness. Citigroup Lowers PT

Citigroup trimmed its price target (from $94 to $87) but kept a “Buy” rating, signaling continued analyst conviction that shares have upside despite recent share weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group marginally cut FY2026 EPS (from $3.46 to $3.45) — a tiny revision that doesn’t materially change the consensus outlook but reflects modest near?term estimate trimming. Erste Group Lowers Estimate

Erste Group marginally cut FY2026 EPS (from $3.46 to $3.45) — a tiny revision that doesn’t materially change the consensus outlook but reflects modest near?term estimate trimming. Neutral Sentiment: An investor group is probing the proposed acquisition of Penumbra (the deal would pay cash or BSX shares). That scrutiny could slow or complicate deal completion and introduces execution risk if shareholder litigation or regulatory questions arise. Penumbra Sale Probe

An investor group is probing the proposed acquisition of Penumbra (the deal would pay cash or BSX shares). That scrutiny could slow or complicate deal completion and introduces execution risk if shareholder litigation or regulatory questions arise. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have filed or circulated investor alerts and class?action notices accusing BSX and certain officers of securities violations for the period July 23, 2025–Feb 3, 2026; deadlines to seek lead?plaintiff status are being publicized (notably May 4, 2026). The wave of litigation notices (Bragar Eagel & Squire, Robbins Geller, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Faruqi & Faruqi, Pomerantz, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Gross, etc.) increases litigation risk, potential defense costs and headline volatility. Bragar Alert Robbins Geller Bronstein Faruqi

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

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