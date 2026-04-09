AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Stock Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in AppLovin stock on March 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/27/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) on 3/27/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on 3/27/2026.

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $391.20 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $218.29 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $131.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $431.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $543.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AppLovin

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on APP to $560, signaling analyst confidence in longer?term upside and supporting valuation expectations. Read More.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on APP to $560, signaling analyst confidence in longer?term upside and supporting valuation expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry checks and analyst coverage (Evercore ISI and others) maintained Outperform ratings and high targets (one cited $750), arguing the recent drop doesn’t reflect fundamentals. That institutional support could limit downside and encourage buyers. Read More.

Industry checks and analyst coverage (Evercore ISI and others) maintained Outperform ratings and high targets (one cited $750), arguing the recent drop doesn’t reflect fundamentals. That institutional support could limit downside and encourage buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AppLovin announced executive succession and governance changes — internal promotions to tech leadership and the appointment of Craig Billings as independent Board Chair — which investors often view as positive for continuity and oversight. Read More.

AppLovin announced executive succession and governance changes — internal promotions to tech leadership and the appointment of Craig Billings as independent Board Chair — which investors often view as positive for continuity and oversight. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and research pieces argue the 2026 selloff looks overstated given AppLovin’s advertising strength, Rule of 40 profile, and upcoming AI ad tools — factors that could drive medium?term revenue/monetization upside. Read More.

Analyst and research pieces argue the 2026 selloff looks overstated given AppLovin’s advertising strength, Rule of 40 profile, and upcoming AI ad tools — factors that could drive medium?term revenue/monetization upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage assessing AppLovin’s valuation after analyst upgrades and AI advertising momentum provides mixed takeaways: upside from secular advertising trends but elevated multiples versus some peers. Useful for gauging risk/reward but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Coverage assessing AppLovin’s valuation after analyst upgrades and AI advertising momentum provides mixed takeaways: upside from secular advertising trends but elevated multiples versus some peers. Useful for gauging risk/reward but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a primer on why APP fits a growth?stock profile (style scores), which is background positive but not a near?term price driver. Read More.

Zacks published a primer on why APP fits a growth?stock profile (style scores), which is background positive but not a near?term price driver. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price action: several outlets note APP fell while broader markets gained, reflecting profit?taking/volatility that can pressure short?term performance despite positive fundamentals. Elevated trading volume suggests near?term liquidation or repositioning. Read More.

Price action: several outlets note APP fell while broader markets gained, reflecting profit?taking/volatility that can pressure short?term performance despite positive fundamentals. Elevated trading volume suggests near?term liquidation or repositioning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AppLovin showed up on “stock movers” lists, which often reflects headline?driven intraday swings rather than fundamentals — a reminder that momentum and headlines can amplify volatility. Read More.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 5,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.47, for a total transaction of $2,497,645.57. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,638,275.26. This trade represents a 14.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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