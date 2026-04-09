Barclays Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $7.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.38.

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Navient Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $8.62 on Monday. Navient has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $16.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.29). Navient had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is -78.05%.

Institutional Trading of Navient

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Navient by 66.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 590,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after purchasing an additional 235,142 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,159,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,400,000 after purchasing an additional 138,020 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 790.1% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,590,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,662 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Navient by 44.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 696,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 215,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 4,721.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

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Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is a specialized provider of asset management and business processing solutions, with a primary focus on student loan servicing. Established in 2014 through the separation from Sallie Mae, Navient assumed responsibility for servicing federal and private education loans, positioning itself as one of the largest servicers of higher education debt in the United States.

The company’s core activities center on federal student loan servicing under contracts with the U.S.

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