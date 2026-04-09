Robert W. Baird Cuts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $19.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

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Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. Research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,220.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

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Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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