Neurocrine Biosciences Details $2.9B Soleno Buyout, Touts Vykat XR as Potential Blockbuster

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) detailed its planned acquisition of Soleno Therapeutics on a conference call Monday, outlining the deal terms, the strategic rationale, and expectations for expanding the reach of Soleno’s newly launched rare disease medicine Vykat XR.

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Deal terms and financing

Chief Executive Officer Kyle Gano said Neurocrine has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Soleno via a cash tender offer for all outstanding shares at $53 per share, implying an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. Gano said the transaction is not subject to a financing condition and will be funded with cash on hand, with Neurocrine planning to “optimize our capital structure by taking on a modest level of pre-payable debt.”

Vykat XR launch performance and market opportunity

Chief Financial Officer Matt Abernethy added that the acquisition is expected to be accretive, saying it will be “immediately accretive post-close in 2026,” while emphasizing Neurocrine is not issuing shares to fund the transaction. Abernethy also said the company’s capital deployment strategy “is not going to change as a result of this,” including its approach to reinvestment in internal R&D.

Vice President of Strategy and Business Development Samir Siddhanti said Vykat XR was approved by the FDA in March 2025 and launched in the U.S. in the second quarter. He said the launch generated $190 million in 2025 revenue for Soleno, including $92 million in the fourth quarter. Siddhanti said the early performance reflects physician adoption and the product’s impact on patients and caregivers.

Siddhanti described Prader-Willi syndrome as a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder affecting approximately 10,000 people in the U.S., characterized by neurological, behavioral, and metabolic dysfunction. He said hyperphagia—persistent hunger that drives compulsive food-seeking behavior—is the defining, chronic, and life-threatening symptom, contributing to significant quality-of-life impacts and serious comorbidities.

According to Siddhanti, Vykat XR is the “first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome,” and Neurocrine views a significant U.S. opportunity given the defined patient population and unmet need. Gano said Neurocrine believes Vykat XR has “blockbuster potential,” citing the patient population, unmet need, and what he described as a strong intellectual property estate.

Commercial strategy: education, community reach, and access

Chief Commercial Officer Eric Benevich said Neurocrine plans to build on Soleno’s early commercial work, but emphasized the product is still “very early in its commercial ramp.” Benevich highlighted a need for ongoing education in the endocrinology community about the breadth of hyperphagia’s impact, including behavioral components such as preoccupation with food and compulsive behaviors, as well as severe outcomes associated with overeating.

In response to questions about reaching additional patients beyond expert centers, Benevich said Neurocrine sees a “long tail” of patients cared for in community practices, and noted these patients may see endocrinologists only once or twice per year, making it important for Vykat XR to be “top of mind” at those interactions. He said the company’s diligence supported “high” confidence in launch execution, including Soleno’s referenced expectation of achieving 1,000 patient start forms in the first 12 months of launch.

On reimbursement, Benevich said Neurocrine’s diligence indicated access has been “really great” so far, with most patients covered commercially or via Medicaid—similar to Neurocrine’s experience with its congenital adrenal hyperplasia product CRENESSITY. He said the company has seen a “very high rate of reimbursed prescriptions in 2025,” including initial fills and reauthorizations, while noting reimbursement needs to be monitored as the launch continues.

Safety, persistence, and intellectual property

Addressing questions about long-term use and safety, Gano said Neurocrine reviewed extensive diazoxide safety, tolerability, and efficacy information, including placebo-controlled data and open-label extension data. He said Soleno had patients on therapy for “over four and a half years” leading up to the NDA review, contributing to Neurocrine’s confidence in the product’s profile.

Gano also addressed concerns around monitoring for side effects, describing fluid retention and hyperglycemia as key issues that are “monitorable and also reversible” through discontinuation or dose adjustments. Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Keswani emphasized that Vykat XR impacts hyperphagic behavior and food-seeking behavior, which he said has substantial impact on patients and families independent of weight. Gano also noted the drug is “not a medicine for weight loss,” though he said starting treatment earlier at a lower BMI could help maintain weight over time.

On intellectual property, Gano said Neurocrine found what he called a “pretty robust patent estate” during diligence and said the company believes it will have exclusivity “out to the mid-2040s.”

Geography and integration focus

Management repeatedly emphasized that current planning is centered on the U.S. opportunity. Gano said Neurocrine has “no plans for bringing this medicine into Europe at the moment,” and that deal value and internal modeling “only contemplated the U.S. opportunity.” Asked whether the decision was related to “MFN risk,” Gano said it was not, and instead reflected a desire to maintain focus and continuity during a rare disease launch. On potential partnering outside the U.S., Gano said Neurocrine will evaluate opportunities over time and monitor the ongoing European review, but does not want to dilute commercial execution during integration.

In closing remarks, Gano said Vykat XR fits with Neurocrine’s portfolio of first-in-class medicines alongside INGREZZA and CRENESSITY. He reiterated the company’s view that Vykat XR is “well on its way to becoming a blockbuster medicine,” and said the company expects durable revenue supported by its intellectual property position.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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